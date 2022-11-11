Tank storage firm Vopak raises annual core profit guidance

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage company Vopak VOPA.AS on Friday revised up its full-year core profit outlook, citing supportive business conditions and currency gains.
The group forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to around 890 million euros ($909.58 million) for the year.
It had previously guided for EBITDA ranging between 830 and 850 million euros.
($1 = 0.9785 euros)
(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
