Tank storage firm Vopak raises annual core profit guidance

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage company Vopak VOPA.AS on Friday revised up its full-year core profit outlook, citing supportive business conditions and currency gains.

The group forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to around 890 million euros ($909.58 million) for the year.

It had previously guided for EBITDA ranging between 830 and 850 million euros.

($1 = 0.9785 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

