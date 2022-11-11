US Markets

Tank storage firm Vopak raises annual core profit guidance

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 11, 2022 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Juliette Portala for Reuters ->

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage company Vopak VOPA.AS on Friday revised up its full-year core profit outlook, citing supportive business conditions and currency gains.

The group forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to around 890 million euros ($909.58 million) for the year.

It had previously guided for EBITDA ranging between 830 and 850 million euros.

($1 = 0.9785 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 58 769 66 07))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.