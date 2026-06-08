BioTech
TNGX

Tango's Combo Therapy Shows 92% Response In Pancreatic Cancer; Stock Up

June 08, 2026 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) jumped more than 47% after the company reported early results from its Phase 1/2 trial combining Vopimetostat with Revolution Medicines' RAS(ON) inhibitor Daraxonrasib. The study demonstrated a 92% objective response rate in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), a cancer type long resistant to treatment.

The trial enrolled patients with MTAP-deleted and RAS-mutant metastatic PDAC who had already received prior therapies. At six months, 90% of participants remained progression-free, with median progression-free survival not yet reached, underscoring the durable benefit. Both Vopimetostat plus Daraxonrasib and Vopimetostat plus Zoldonrasib were generally well tolerated.

CEO Malte Peters highlighted the potential of this chemotherapy-free approach, noting that the synergy between PRMT5 inhibition and RAS blockade may offer a new treatment option for pancreatic cancer patients who face limited options. The company plans to advance the Vopimetostat-Daraxonrasib combination into Phase 3 development for first-line MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer later this year.

Experts at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute emphasized the importance of these findings, pointing out that chemotherapy has long been the standard of care despite its tolerability challenges and limited efficacy. Precision-guided, targeted therapies could mark a turning point for patients battling this aggressive disease.

Upcoming milestones in second half of 2026 include:

-Initiation of Phase 3 trial for Vopimetostat plus Daraxonrasib in front-line pancreatic cancer.

-Readout of Vopimetostat monotherapy in lung cancer.

-Advancement of TNG456 program in glioblastoma (GBM) with initial data expected.

-Present 2/3L PDAC Vopimetostat + RAS(ON) inhibitors combination data at a scientific conference.

- Initiate Phase 1/2 Vopimetostat + ERAS-0015 combination study.

TNGX has traded between $3.12 and $28.41 over the past year. The stock closed Friday trading (June 5, 2026) at $20.22, down 8.71%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $29.88, up 47.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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