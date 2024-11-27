Tango Therapeutics treatment of pancreatic cancer granted orphan designation

Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)’ treatment of pancreatic cancer was granted FDA orphan designation, according to a post to the agency’s website.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TNGX:
- Tango Therapeutics price target lowered to $8 from $16 at B. Riley
- Tango Therapeutics price target lowered to $8 from $18 at Guggenheim
- Tango Therapeutics Advances Cancer Treatment Pipeline
- Trump Media, broader market surge after Trump wins election: Morning Buzz
- Tango Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (27c), consensus (37c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.