Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of 15.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 158.20% from the latest reported closing price of 6.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.31%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 69,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 19,364K shares representing 21.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 7,124K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,500K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,047K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,201K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 38.40% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,922K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops drugs and medicines for the treatment of patients. Tango Therapeutics serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

