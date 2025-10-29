Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 12.37

The average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TNGX) has been revised to $12.37 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of $11.09 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.76% from the latest reported closing price of $7.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.44%, an increase of 164.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.41% to 133,138K shares. The put/call ratio of TNGX is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 16,859K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 10,736K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 10,631K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 9,771K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,381K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 488.72% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 9,157K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares , representing an increase of 49.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 474.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.