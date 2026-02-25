Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) Price Target Increased by 11.32% to 15.19

The average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TNGX) has been revised to $15.19 / share. This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior estimate of $13.64 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from the latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.18%, an increase of 52.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.83% to 157,200K shares. The put/call ratio of TNGX is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 13,061K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,757K shares , representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 10,876K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,771K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 10,608K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares , representing an increase of 76.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 325.79% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 10,072K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,030K shares , representing an increase of 40.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 45.02% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 8,165K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 11.63% over the last quarter.

