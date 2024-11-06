Tango Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (27c), consensus (37c)

Reports Q3 revenue $11.61M, consensus $7.81M. “We have made great progress with our PRMT5 development program, including positive data from the TNG462 phase 1/2 clinical trial that showcase the best-in-class potential of TNG462 in multiple tumor types, including pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC). Based on these early data, we are advancing TNG462 into trials with multiple targeted and standard of care combinations, including two RAS(ON) tri-complex inhibitors from Revolution Medicines. Given that nearly all MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer has a co-occurring RAS mutation, we believe this could be a powerful approach to changing the treatment landscape for this challenging cancer,” said Barbara Weber, president and CEO of Tango Therapeutics (TNGX). “As part of the expanded capabilities needed to rapidly move TNG462 development forward, Dr. Maeve Waldron-Lynch, M.D. is joining Tango as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development. Dr. Waldron-Lynch has extensive late-stage oncology clinical development and regulatory experience and will be invaluable as we prepare to advance TNG462 to registration.”

