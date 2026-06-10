Tango Therapeutics Prices $600 Mln Upsized Offering Of Shares And Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, priced the public offering of 18.17 million shares at $30.00 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.833 million shares at $29.99 per pre-funded warrant.

The gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $600 million, upsized from the previously announced $500 million.

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants in the offering are to be sold by Tango, with closing expected on or about June 11, 2026.

Additionally, the company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.01 million shares at the offering price.

J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Tango shares closed Tuesday at $31.56, up 2.04%. In the overnight market, the shares are trading at $31.14, down 1.33%.

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