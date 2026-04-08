Tango Therapeutics President Sells 27,000 Shares for $572,000 as Share Price Skyrockets

Key Points

27,000 common shares were sold via option exercise on April 1, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately $572,000 at a weighted average of $21.20 per share.

The transaction reduced Adam's direct common stock position from 139,622 to 112,622 shares -- a reduction of 19.34% of her pre-sale holdings.

All shares involved were directly owned; the transaction was derivative-based, converting options into common shares immediately before sale.

Adam retains 433,500 stock options (direct), which can be converted to common stock.

The April 1 transaction was the latest in a series of sales by Adam under her 10b5-1 trading plan, following transactions on February 25, March 5, and March 25, 2026.

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Crystal Adam, President of R&D at Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), reported the exercise of 27,000 stock options -- with the underlying common shares immediately sold for approximately $572,000 -- according to an SEC Form 4 filing on April 2, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 27,000 Transaction value ~$572,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 112,622 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($21.20); post-transaction value based on April 7, 2026, market close ($19.80).

Key questions

What was the structure of this transaction?

The transaction involved the exercise of 27,000 stock options at a strike price of $5.20, with all underlying shares sold immediately at a weighted-average price of $21.20 -- so there was no increase in net equity exposure. All four of Adam's recent transactions were executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Oct. 27, 2025, meaning they were pre-scheduled well in advance.

The transaction involved the exercise of 27,000 stock options at a strike price of $5.20, with all underlying shares sold immediately at a weighted-average price of $21.20 -- so there was no increase in net equity exposure. All four of Adam's recent transactions were executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Oct. 27, 2025, meaning they were pre-scheduled well in advance. How does the scale of this sale compare to Adam's prior trading activity?

SEC filings confirm that the April 1 transaction was the fourth in a series of sales by Adam under her 10b5-1 plan, spanning late February through early April 2026. The average transaction size across all four sales is about 28,000 shares, making the April 1 sale of 27,000 shares roughly in line with Adam's recent pattern of activity.

SEC filings confirm that the April 1 transaction was the fourth in a series of sales by Adam under her 10b5-1 plan, spanning late February through early April 2026. The average transaction size across all four sales is about 28,000 shares, making the April 1 sale of 27,000 shares roughly in line with Adam's recent pattern of activity. What does the transaction show about remaining equity exposure?

Following the April 1 sale, Adam holds 112,622 common shares and retains 433,500 stock options. That substantial option balance provides significant ongoing exposure to the company’s performance and leaves room for future conversions.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $62.4 million Net income (TTM) ($101.6 million) 1-year price change* 1,459%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 7, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of precision oncology therapies.

Lead clinical candidate is vopimetostat (TNG462), a once-daily oral PRMT5 inhibitor targeting MTAP-deleted cancers, currently in Phase 1/2 dose expansion across pancreatic, lung, and other non-CNS cancers, with a pivotal study in second-line pancreatic cancer expected to launch in 2026.

Additional active clinical programs include TNG456, a brain-penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor in Phase 1/2 dose escalation for MTAP-deleted glioblastoma; and TNG260, a CoREST inhibitor in Phase 1/2 dose expansion for STK11-mutant/RAS wild-type lung cancer.

Active collaborations include an ongoing combination study with Revolution Medicines' RAS(ON) inhibitors in MTAP-deleted pancreatic and lung cancer, and a clinical supply agreement with Erasca announced March 5, 2026, to explore vopimetostat in combination with Erasca's pan-RAS molecular glue.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider sales via option exercises can look alarming at first glance, but context always matters. A few things make this sale look much more routine.

First, all four of Adam's recent transactions -- including this one -- were made under a pre-scheduled 10b5-1 trading plan she adopted back in October 2025, meaning these sales were locked in well in advance and are not a spontaneous response to any news or shift in the company's outlook.

Second, the economics of the trade make the motivation straightforward: Adam exercised options with a strike price of $5.20 and sold shares near $21 -- capturing a gain of roughly $16 per share. That's a sensible, tax-efficient way to monetize long-vested equity.

Third, and perhaps most telling, Adam still holds 433,500 stock options after all four transactions. That's a substantial stake in Tango's future performance -- and meaningful skin in the game for someone steering the company's R&D direction.

As for the business itself, there's genuine reason for optimism, reflected in the fact that shares are up more than 1,400% over the past year. Tango's most recent earnings report (March 5, 2026) showed a full-year 2025 net loss of $101.6 million -- an improvement from the $130.3 million loss in 2024 -- driven in part by lower spending on discontinued programs. More importantly, the company ended 2025 with $343 million in cash and marketable securities, providing cash burn runway into 2028. The same day as that earnings release, shares surged more than 30% as investors responded to encouraging early efficacy data from vopimetostat in combination with RAS(ON) inhibitors and the announcement of the new Erasca collaboration.

Investors who want broader exposure to the precision oncology space without single-stock risk might look at ETFs such as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) or the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IDNA), which offer diversified access to similar themes.

Bottom line: this looks like planned profit-taking by an executive who still has substantial equity exposure. It's worth noting -- but not worth reading as a loss of conviction.

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Andy Gould has positions in SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.