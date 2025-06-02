Tango Therapeutics To Present At Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference On June 10, 2025

(RTTNews) - Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision cancer therapies, announced that President and CEO Dr. Barbara Weber will participate in a fireside chat at the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from 3:20 to 3:55 PM ET.

The live webcast will be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section on the company's Investors page, with a replay available for 90 days post-event.

Upcoming Catalysts and Clinical Developments:

Tango is advancing its lead program, TNG462, a potentially best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, with several key milestones.

Phase 1/2 Data Update: A comprehensive clinical data update for TNG462, focusing on pancreatic and lung cancer, is expected in the second half of 2025.

Combination Trials: Initiation of combination trials involving TNG462 with Revolution Medicines' RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib and zoldonrasib, as well as with osimertinib and pembrolizumab, is planned for the second quarter of 2025. ir.tangotx.com

TNG456 Development: Enrollment in a Phase 1/2 trial for TNG456, a next-generation brain-penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor targeting glioblastoma, is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

Financial Performance and Strategic Focus:

The company reported a net loss of $39.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $37.9 million in the same period in 2024.

Research and development expenses totaled $36.4 million, reflecting increased investment in clinical development, while general and administrative expenses rose to $11.5 million, primarily due to higher personnel-related costs.

As of March 31, 2025, Tango Therapeutics reported a cash position of $217 million, providing a runway into the first quarter of 2027. This financial strength enables the company to focus resources on its PRMT5 programs, including TNG462 and TNG456, while reducing expenditures on preclinical pipeline initiatives.

Tango Therapeutics remains committed to its mission of developing transformative therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers, leveraging its expertise in synthetic lethality and precision medicine.

Currently, TNGX is trading at $2.5, up by 15.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.