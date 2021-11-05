Tango Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TNGX) investors will be pleased with their 27% return over the last year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) share price is up 27% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Tango Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Tango Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Tango Therapeutics grew its revenue by 38% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 27% in that time is better than nothing, but far from outlandish Its possible that shareholders had expected higher growth. But this one could be a worth watching - a maiden profit would likely catch the market's attention.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:TNGX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Tango Therapeutics

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Tango Therapeutics are up 27% over the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 33%. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tango Therapeutics (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

