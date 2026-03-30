Tango Therapeutics Insider Sells $304,000 in Stock Amid a 36% Single-Day Surge

Key Points

Adam Crystal sold 20,251 shares for a transaction value of ~$304,000 on March 5, 2026, at an average price of around $15 per share.

This sale represented 15.24% of Crystal's direct holdings, reducing his directly held position from 132,873 to 112,622 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no shares were traded through indirect entities or derivative securities.

The cadence and scale of the trade aligns with Crystal's historical pattern of scheduled share sales.

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Adam Crystal, President, R&D of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX), reported the sale of 20,251 shares of common stock on March 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,251 Transaction value $303,765 Post-transaction shares (direct) 112,622 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.69 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($15.00); post-transaction value based on March 5, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Crystal’s prior transactions?

This sale of 20,251 shares is above Crystal’s recent median sale size of 19,352 shares and is in line with his historical cadence of similarly sized periodic sales since February 2025.

This sale of 20,251 shares is above Crystal’s recent median sale size of 19,352 shares and is in line with his historical cadence of similarly sized periodic sales since February 2025. What proportion of Crystal’s holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The March 5, 2026 sale represented 15.24% of Crystal’s direct ownership at the time, a larger proportion than his early-period median of 3.42% but consistent with the higher percentages seen in recent filings.

The March 5, 2026 sale represented 15.24% of Crystal’s direct ownership at the time, a larger proportion than his early-period median of 3.42% but consistent with the higher percentages seen in recent filings. Were any options exercised or indirect shares involved?

No stock options were exercised and no indirect holdings were affected; the entire transaction was executed from directly held common stock.

No stock options were exercised and no indirect holdings were affected; the entire transaction was executed from directly held common stock. Does this sale indicate a change in Crystal’s ownership strategy or capacity?

The transaction fits within Crystal’ Rule 10b5-1 plan and, alongside a reduction in total shares held over the past year, reflects ongoing scheduled liquidity rather than a discretionary adjustment in ownership strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $62.38 million Net income (TTM) -$101.59 million 1-year price change 1,220%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 30, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops targeted oncology therapies led by vopimetostat (TNG462), its most advanced candidate, which targets cancers with a specific genetic deletion found in difficult-to-treat tumor types including pancreatic and lung cancer.

Previously generated collaboration revenue through a partnership with Gilead Sciences, which concluded its active research phase in August 2025. Current active collaborations are with Revolution Medicines and Erasca, focused on combination therapy development with vopimetostat.

Serves pharmaceutical partners and healthcare providers focused on innovative cancer treatments, targeting patients with genetically defined tumors.

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of precision oncology therapies. The company leverages synthetic lethality and genetic insights to address unmet needs in cancer treatment, supported by strategic collaborations with leading industry partners. With a focused pipeline and expertise in targeted drug development, Tango Therapeutics aims to deliver differentiated therapies for patients with specific cancer mutations.

What this transaction means for investors

A 1,220% one-year return sounds extraordinary for any stock, and for Tango Therapeutics, it is. But in biotech, massive stock moves are typically driven by clinical data, not business fundamentals, and context matters enormously.

TNGX traded as low as $1.03 over the past 52 weeks before a series of positive trial results for its lead cancer drug, vopimetostat, rocketed shares toward $20. Positive phase 1/2 data showing meaningful tumor response rates in MTAP-deleted pancreatic cancer (a notoriously difficult-to-treat indication) drove much of the enthusiasm. The insider sale itself landed on March 5, the same day shares surged 36% following strong Q4 results and pipeline updates. The sale had been scheduled months in advance through a formal trading plan, which is a standard practice among corporate executives for managing equity compensation without running afoul of insider trading rules.

The company holds $343 million in cash with runway into 2028, providing meaningful insulation against the risks inherent to clinical-stage oncology. For investors who understand that a single failed trial can erase years of gains, TNGX offers genuine pipeline optionality in a high-unmet-need space. If you’re following this stock, watch for progress in the pancreatic cancer trial, how well vopimetostat works alongside other cancer treatments, and whether Tango's next drug candidate shows early promise.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.