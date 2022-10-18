Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Stock Jumps 16.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) shares rallied 16.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 47.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The price surge is driven by investor’s optimism over Tango’s upcoming third-quarter 2022 earnings release. Recently, the company presented preclinical data on its development candidate, TNG260, for the treatment of STK11-mutant cancers. It intends to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA in the first half of 2023. This might be another reason for the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.95 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tango Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TNGX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Myovant Sciences (MYOV), finished the last trading session 2% higher at $25. MYOV has returned 31% over the past month.

Myovant Sciences' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.49. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -113%. Myovant Sciences currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Myovant Sciences (MYOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.