Tanger (SKT) Acquires Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville

Tanger Inc. SKT announced the acquisition of the Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville, AL. This strategic move aligns with Tanger's external growth strategy, aiming to capitalize on the booming market of Huntsville, known for its rapid economic development and technological prowess.



Tanger acquired this 825,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle center for $193.5 million, utilizing cash on hand and available liquidity. The center, boasting more than 80 retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, serves as the dominant shopping destination in Huntsville, one of the fastest-growing markets in the United States. Management anticipates a first-year return in the mid-eight percent range, with prospects for additional growth over time.



Stephen Yalof, the president and CEO of Tanger, emphasized the company's commitment to value creation through strategic investments in dominant open-air retail destinations. The addition of Bridge Street Town Centre aligns seamlessly with Tanger's long-term strategy, leveraging its operational, leasing and marketing platforms. The move signifies Tanger's foray into open-air lifestyle centers, diversifying its portfolio.



Situated within Cummings Research Park, the second largest research park in the United States and close to Redstone Arsenal, the center benefits from its prime location in a technology and military hub. With a diverse tenant mix, including the market's only Apple Store and top-tier brands like Lululemon (LULU), Sephora and Athleta, Bridge Street Town Centre enjoys more than 93% occupancy. The center also offers a variety of dining options and entertainment venues, contributing to its appeal among residents and transient employees.



Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. It plays a crucial role as a key location for the U.S. military, space exploration technology, biotechnology, manufacturing and information technology sectors and is aptly called 'The Rocket City'. Home to more than 40 Fortune 500 companies, Huntsville boasts a resilient and dynamic economy, fostering new residential and office developments. Bridge Street Town Centre's location within this thriving city positions it as a key player in the local retail landscape.



Tanger funded the Huntsville acquisition, along with the recent addition of Asheville Outlets, totaling $263.5 million, through cash on hand and draws on its credit facility. Additionally, the company raised $57.5 million in the fourth quarter through its at-the-market (ATM) equity program, selling 2.3 million shares at an average price of $25.16 per share.



Tanger's acquisition of Bridge Street Town Centre marks a strategic move in the company's expansion strategy, further solidifying its position in the retail and outlet shopping industries. With a diversified portfolio of 39 properties, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers while strategically navigating the dynamic landscape of growth markets like Huntsville. Investors can find confidence in Tanger's ability to identify and capitalize on lucrative opportunities, positioning the company for sustained success in the evolving retail sector.



So far in the quarter, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have risen 10.4%, outperforming its industry's upside of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Urban Edge Properties UE and Acadia Realty Trust AKR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Edge Properties’ ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised 1.7% over the past two months to $1.19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current-year FFO per share has moved 2.3% northward over the past two months to $1.31.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tanger Inc. (SKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Edge Properties (UE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.