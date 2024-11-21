Tanger Recent Insider Activity

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 20, by Joseph Thomas Guerrieri JR, SVP at Tanger (NYSE:SKT), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, JR sold 3,000 shares of Tanger. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $108,810.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Tanger shares down by 0.0%, trading at $36.43.

Get to Know Tanger Better

Tanger Inc is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in U.S. states and Canada.

A Deep Dive into Tanger's Financials

Revenue Growth: Tanger's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 69.74%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Tanger exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.23.

Debt Management: Tanger's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 41.87, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 7.8, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 18.87, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

