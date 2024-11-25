Tanger price target raised to $38 from $30 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Greg McGinnis raised the firm’s price target on Tanger (SKT) to $38 from $30 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. Following a strong Q3 stock performance, the U.S. REIT market has retreated as fears of inflation pushed the 10-year Treasury bond yield higher, the analyst tells investors. The firm believes REITS look historically expensive compared to the real yield in the economy, and Scotiabank remains selective.
