Tanger Factory upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Tanger Factory (SKT) to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SKT:
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Tanger Factory reports Q3 FFO 54c, consensus 53c
- Tanger Reports Strong Q3 2024 with Positive Rent Spreads
- SKT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Tanger Factory price target raised to $36 from $34 at Compass Point
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.