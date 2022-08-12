Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.43, changing hands as high as $17.44 per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.77 per share, with $22.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.50.

