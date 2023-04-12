Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.98 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.82%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 10.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKT is 0.14%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 94,252K shares. The put/call ratio of SKT is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is $19.82. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from its latest reported closing price of $19.48.

The projected annual revenue for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is $440MM, a decrease of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Amundi holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 91.60% over the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 22.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 24.04% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT.

