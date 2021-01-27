Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.177 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50.42% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.06, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SKT was $16.06, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 296.54% increase over the 52 week low of $4.05.

SKT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports SKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.59%, compared to an industry average of -19.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SKT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.