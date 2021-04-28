Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.177 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SKT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50.42% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.32, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SKT was $18.32, representing a -18.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.40 and a 262.77% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

SKT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). SKT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports SKT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.82%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SKT Dividend History page.

