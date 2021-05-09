Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.04, some 43% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$101m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:SKT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' five analysts is for revenues of US$394.6m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 2.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.21 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$390.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$13.86, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 3.8% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.6% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.4% annually for the foreseeable future. Although Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Tanger Factory Outlet Centers following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Tanger Factory Outlet Centers analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.