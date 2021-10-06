Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SKT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.29, changing hands as low as $16.10 per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.01 per share, with $22.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.20.

