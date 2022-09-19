Tanger Factory Appoints Michael Bilerman As CFO

(RTTNews) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), Monday announced the appointment of Michael Bilerman as the company's EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

Bilerman will report to Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will sit on the Office of the President Leadership Committee. Bilerman is expected to join the company in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Bilerman to our Tanger Outlets executive team," said Stephen Yalof. "Michael is an extraordinary leader who brings a breadth of relevant experience to this critical role for our company. We are confident he is the right person to serve as our financial steward in support of transformative growth opportunities and also play a leadership role in the continued development of the Tanger financial and investment teams."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.