Tandy Leather's 2025 Earnings Surge Y/Y Driven by Asset Sale

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. TLF have declined 22.5% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 17.6% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.2% decrease.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Tandy Leather reported net income of $1.10 per share, up significantly from 9 cents per share in the prior year.

Net sales of $76.3 million indicated a 2.6% increase from $74.4 million in 2024. Gross profit rose 4.2% to $43.5 million from $41.8 million a year earlier, lifting gross margin to 57% from 56.2%.

Despite the higher sales and improved margins, income from operations slipped to a loss of $1 million compared with operating income of $0.6 million in 2024. Net income, however, surged to $9.1 million from $0.8 million in the prior year.

Other Key Business Metrics

The company ended 2025 with 101 stores, unchanged from the prior year. Inventory declined to $33.2 million from $35.6 million at the end of 2024, reflecting efforts to manage stock levels more tightly. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $16.1 million from $13.3 million a year earlier.

From a cash flow perspective, operations used $0.6 million in 2025 compared with generating $4.5 million in 2024.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

Management attributed the 2.6% sales increase to more stable consumer demand, improved retail execution, promotional timing and a stronger inventory position. However, the year was also marked by operational disruptions tied to a roughly six-week closure of the distribution center and factory during relocation.

Gross margin expansion was driven by pricing strategies aimed at offsetting tariffs and by cost efficiencies in the distribution center, though these gains were partially offset by higher tariffs on sourced products.

The swing to an operating loss reflected an 8.1% rise in operating expenses to $44.5 million. Higher corporate and retail rent, bonus accruals tied to performance targets, and increased employment costs contributed to the increase.

The substantial jump in net income was primarily due to $13.3 million in other income, including a $16.2 million gain on the disposal of the company’s headquarters. Absent this one-time gain and related items, profitability would have been materially lower.

Management Commentary and Liquidity

Management said it expects to fund operations through a combination of current cash balances and operating cash flow, and believes existing liquidity will be adequate through 2026. The company renewed its credit facility during the fourth quarter, maintaining access to up to $4 million, with no borrowings outstanding as of year-end.

Other Developments

During the year, Tandy completed the sale of its corporate headquarters property, generating net proceeds of approximately $24.9 million. In addition, the board authorized and paid a special one-time cash dividend of $1.50 per share, totaling $12.7 million, in February 2025.

The company also repurchased 445,052 shares of common stock for approximately $1.4 million during the year. These capital allocation moves, alongside the asset sale, reshaped the balance sheet and contributed significantly to the year’s net income profile.

