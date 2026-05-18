Tandy Leather Stock Down 3% as Q1 Earnings Plunge Y/Y

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. TLF have declined 3.3% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared with the S&P 500 Index’s essentially flat 0.01% change over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 2.1%, underperforming the broader market’s 4.9% gain.

Tandy Leather reported first-quarter 2026 net income of 3 cents per share, which declined sharply from $1.35 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $19.7 million represented a 3.2% rise from $19 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income improved to $0.4 million from $0.3 million a year earlier, while gross profit increased to $12 million from $10.7 million.

Net income, however, declined sharply to $0.2 million from $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter, which benefited from the sale of the company’s headquarters facility.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Quote

Margin Expansion Supports TLF’s Operating Performance

The specialty leather retailer posted a notable improvement in gross margin during the quarter. Gross margin rose to 61% from 56.3% in the prior-year period, reflecting the company’s pricing actions. The stronger margins helped offset higher operating expenses and contributed to the increase in operating income.

Operating expenses climbed 11.2% year over year to $11.6 million. Management attributed the increase primarily to higher compensation costs, investments in operations and technology and occupancy-related expenses. The occupancy increase included higher rent expenses associated with leasing the company’s headquarters facility and its Fort Worth flagship store following the headquarters sale completed in 2025.

EBITDA from operations totaled approximately $0.7 million during the quarter. The company’s EBITDA calculation included depreciation and amortization expense of $0.3 million, stock-based compensation of $0.1 million and income tax provision of $0.2 million, partially offset by interest income.

Liquidity and Inventory Position of TLF

Tandy Leather ended the quarter with $10.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $16.1 million a year earlier. The decline reflected several uses of cash during the period, including the payment of a special dividend totaling approximately $6.1 million, continuing income tax payments tied to the 2025 headquarters sale and expenses related to relocating the corporate headquarters during the third quarter of 2025.

Inventory levels edged higher to $33.7 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $33.2 million at the end of 2025.

Management Commentary Highlights Pricing & Shareholder Returns

CEO Johan Hedberg emphasized the company’s ability to deliver another quarter of sales and operating income growth while also returning capital to shareholders through a substantial dividend payment of 75 cents per share. According to Hedberg, pricing changes were the primary driver behind the company’s higher gross margins.

Management also acknowledged the pressure from rising expenses but noted that stronger sales and margin expansion more than offset the higher cost base. Investments in technology and operations were cited as part of the company’s broader operational initiatives.

Other Developments at TLF

The company continued to manage the financial effects of its 2025 headquarters sale during the quarter. While the prior-year period benefited significantly from the transaction, the first quarter of 2026 reflected ongoing tax payments and relocation-related expenses associated with the move. Tandy Leather also continued leasing its former headquarters facility and Fort Worth flagship store, contributing to higher occupancy costs.

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Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF): Free Stock Analysis Report

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