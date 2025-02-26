Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results with Declines in Revenue and Net Income

Tandy Leather Factory reports 2024 revenue decline, reduced net income, increased operating expenses, and plans for strategic transitions in 2025.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, showing a decline in revenues to $74.4 million, down 2.4% from 2023. The company achieved net income of $0.8 million, significantly lower than the previous year's $3.8 million, with gross margins also decreasing to 56.2%. Although operating expenses rose to $41.2 million, Tandy ended the year with increased cash reserves of $13.3 million. In the fourth quarter, sales were $20.5 million compared to $20.8 million in the prior year. CEO Johan Hedberg noted challenges from weaker retail sales and increased operating costs, while expressing disappointment with the results. Looking ahead, he emphasized plans to improve sales and manage upcoming headquarters relocations, although these moves may lead to short-term financial impacts.

Potential Positives

Increased year-end cash to $13.3 million, up from $12.2 million a year earlier.

Successful payment of a substantial dividend of $1.50 per share to stockholders.

Reduced inventory levels to $35.6 million, down from $38.0 million, indicating improved inventory management.

Continued profitability in a challenging retail environment, managing to generate net income despite overall revenue declines.

Potential Negatives

Revenues in 2024 decreased by 2.4% compared to 2023, indicating a downturn in sales performance.

Net income dropped significantly from $3.8 million in 2023 to $0.8 million in 2024, reflecting a concerning decline in profitability.

Gross margins decreased from 59.2% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024, which may signal increasing cost pressures on the company.

FAQ

What were Tandy Leather's revenue results for 2024?

Tandy Leather reported revenues of $74.4 million in 2024, a decrease of 2.4% from 2023.

How much was Tandy Leather's net income in 2024?

The company's net income for 2024 was $0.8 million, down from $3.8 million in 2023.

What were the operating expenses for Tandy Leather in 2024?

Operating expenses increased to $41.2 million in 2024, up from $40.8 million in 2023.

What is Adjusted EBITDA for Tandy Leather in 2024?

Tandy Leather's Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $2.6 million.

What challenges does Tandy Leather foresee for 2025?

The company expects significant costs and disruptions from moving its headquarters, affecting profitability in 2025.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLF) today announced the Company’s financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2024.







Highlights from 2024:











Revenues were $74.4 million, down 2.4% from 2023











Generated operating income of $0.6 million











Net income of $0.8 million, down from $3.8 million in 2023











Gross margins of 56.2%, down from 59.2% in 2023











Operating expenses $41.2 million, up 1.0% from 2023











Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.6 million











Ended year with $13.3 million of cash and cash equivalents













Tandy Leather Factory’s fourth quarter sales were $20.5 million in 2024, down from $20.8 million in 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 gross profit was $10.8 million, down from $11.5 million in 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company held $13.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from $12.2 million a year earlier. The Company held inventory of $35.6 million, down from $38.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company had basic and diluted net income in the quarter of $0.04 per share, versus $0.23 in the prior year.





The Company’s full year sales were $74.4 million in 2024, down from $76.2 million in 2023. Operating expenses increased to $41.2 million up from $40.8 million in 2023 and increased as a percentage of sales to 55.4% from 53.5% in 2023. 2024 full year gross profit was $41.8 million, or 56.2%, vs $45.2 million, or 59.2%, in 2023. Net income was $0.8 million in 2024, compared to $3.8 million in 2023. Additional details regarding the Company’s 2024 results can be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025.





Johan Hedberg, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “In 2024, against a backdrop of weaker retail sales in the U.S., Tandy was able to slow, but not fully stop, the trend of decreasing retail sales. At the same time, inflation in labor and materials drove an increase in our operating expenses. While we were able to remain profitable and increase our year-end cash, we are disappointed with the Company’s results. We were able to return substantial value to our stockholders with the sale of our corporate headquarters building, which closed last month, and the payment this month of a substantial dividend of $1.50 per share.





“Looking ahead to 2025, we hope to drive improved sales in our stores and e-commerce channel and plan to decrease the number of store moves, which led to short-term sales declines last year. However, we expect that significant costs relating to the move of our headquarters facilities and flagship store in Fort Worth, and shifting from owning to leasing those properties, will negatively impact our ability to be profitable in 2025, and cause some unavoidable disruption to sales. Our goal is to accomplish this transition as smoothly and efficiently as possible to position the Company for a rebound in both sales and profits in 2026,” Mr. Hedberg continued.





Investors are encouraged to send their questions to the Company's investor relations hotline at



investorrelations@tandyleather.com



.











* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes helps investors to compare its operating performance to that of other companies. The following is a reconciliation of the Company’s net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions):

























Year ended









December 31, 2024











Net income









$0.8













Add back:

















Depreciation and amortization









1.2













Interest expense









(0.3)













Income tax provision









0.3













Stock-based compensation









0.6













Adjusted EBITDA









$2.6

















Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (



http://www.tandyleather.com



), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 99 North American stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, and one store located in Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TLF”. To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to:



http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1625&to=ea&s=0



.





Contact: Johan Hedberg, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (817) 872-3200



johan.hedberg@tandyleather.com









This news release may contain statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, outcomes and results that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and events may differ from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, negative trends in general consumer-spending levels, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of opening retail stores; availability of hides and leathers and resultant price fluctuatio





ns; change in customer preferences for our product, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





