Tandem (TNDM) to Expand Global Insulin Pump Base With New Buy

Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM recently formed a definitive agreement to acquire a Swiss insulin pump developer, AMF Medical. The latter has its proprietary Sigi Patch Pump, which is yet to be commercially available.

According to Tandem, the acquisition aligns with its motto to drive growth through innovation in the field of insulin pump therapy globally.

More into the News

This Sigi patch pump claims to reduce the burden of managing diabetes through its pre-filled insulin cartridges and compatibility with automated insulin delivery technology.

After being incorporated into Tandem’s portfolio, it is expected to boost Tandem’s type 1 and type 2 addressable market opportunities. This insulin delivery solution accelerates time-to-market for a patch pump in Tandem’s portfolio of technology offerings.

It will also help Tandem advance with its sustainability objectives by offering an additional pump that minimizes electronic and battery waste generation.

Financial Terms

Per the company’s announcement, a previous strategic investment of Swiss Francs (CHF) 8.0 million was paid in the third quarter of 2022. In addition, a cash payment of CHF 62.4 million is due at closing. In addition, an additional contingent earnout payment of up to CHF 129.6 million, in aggregate, is payable upon the achievement of certain milestones. These include the completion of key development milestones as well as obtaining FDA’s regulatory clearance of an automated controller enabled (ACE) pump.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2023.

Industry Prospects

Going by a Fortune Business Insights report, the global Insulin Pump Market is projected to grow to $13.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Looking at this enormous prospect of this space, we believe Tandem’s latest investment in AMF Medical is well-timed and strategic.

Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Tandem constantly undertakes innovation and develops products to cater to consumers’ and clinical needs. Currently, products under development include delivery device solutions to address the varying needs of type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients, the Tandem Mobi, and the t:slimX3 platform.



Earlier in 2022, Tandem gained FDA clearance for the t:connect mobile app — the first-ever smartphone application capable of initiating insulin delivery on both iOS and Android operating systems.



Another notable product under development is the Mobi, a novel miniaturized durable pump. The Mobi is intended to be fully controlled through a mobile app on a personal smartphone, with the t:connect being at the foundation of its mobile control functionality.



The Control-IQ technology is currently available across all the geographies where the company operates. Tandem Diabetes noted that the real-world experiences for the Control-IQ technology continue to be overwhelmingly positive.

Share Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes has been underperforming the industry for the past year. The stock has lost 71.7% compared with the industry’s 26.2% fall.

