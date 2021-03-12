Tandem (TNDM) Grows on Abbott, Dexcom Pacts Amid COVID-19 Woes

On Mar 11, 2021, we issued an updated research report on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM. The company's expansion initiatives in the global markets are a major positive. However, its heavy dependence on the sales of insulin pumps and recurring operating losses raise concerns. Tandem Diabetes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past year. The stock has risen 48.7% compared with the sector’s 40.8% increase. Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments buoy optimism. Continued strength in demand for t:slim X2 insulin pump across the globe, and rising customer adoption of the company’s Control-IQ technology, look encouraging. A robust product pipeline is also impressive. Expansion of operating margin bodes well for the stock.



According to Tandem Diabetes, it achieved approximately $500 million in sales in 2020, surpassing the milestone of having more than 200,000 customers in worldwide installed base. It also launched best-in-class Control-IQ technology and made meaningful internal product development and operational progress despite the pandemic. The company’s full-year 2021 sales forecast with 20-23% expected growth over 2020 is encouraging.

In terms of pipeline, the company intends to launch Tandem Source in select countries outside the United States later in 2021 with a domestic launch to follow. The company’s digital strategy is progressing well. Since its launch outside the United States in 2019, now more than 45,000 people use the Tandem pump in nearly 20 different countries.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Price

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. price | Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Quote

Tandem Diabetes is also hopeful about t:sport to be a major growth catalyst for 2022. Further, it anticipates that 2022 will see new sensor offerings from both CGM partners, DexCom and Abbott. It is particularly hopeful about DexCom’s G4, the fourth generation sensor. Based on the FDA's interoperability initiative and the timing of DexCom's clearance, Tandem plans for commercial launch of its Control-IQ technology with the G7 sensor within one quarter following its receipt of FDA clearance.



The company also plans to collaboratively bring the integrated product with Abbott Libre's technology to diabetes community in 2022. It intends to begin the U.S. commercial launch, which depends on the timing of Abbott's FDA clearance.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the economy. The company, whose international shipments declined by 10% in the last-reported quarter, expects to continue to witness a greater proportional impact on its international markets due to increased variability caused by the pandemic. The reason behind this is the resurgence of the infection in some areas along with stringent precautionary measures in others.

Further, the difference in the diabetes care model outside the United States is also leading to a variability in shipments as patients are more often attended through the hospital systems and the use of telehealth is not as widely adopted.

Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition are other concerns.

Key Picks

A few better-ranked socks from the broader medical space are Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVIR and Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Acorda Therapeutics has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 15%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 164%.

Avid Bioservices has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 160%.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR): Get Free Report



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.