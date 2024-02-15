Tandem (TNDM) Broadens Insulin Pumps Line in the U.S. With Mobi

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM recently unveiled its latest innovation, the Tandem Mobi, marking a significant milestone in the field of diabetes management. With this device’s U.S. commercial launch, Tandem aims to expand its durable insulin pump business and provide individuals living with diabetes unparalleled control and comfort in managing their condition.

A Few Words on Tandem Mobi

The Tandem Mobi is claimed to be the world's smallest durable automated insulin delivery system, setting a new benchmark in pump size and wearability. Its compact design, less than half the size of the t:slim X2 pump, offers users unprecedented convenience, fitting effortlessly into pockets or discreetly clipped onto clothing.

One of the most compelling aspects of the Tandem Mobi is its versatility in wearability, providing users with options that suit their lifestyle preferences. Whether worn on-body with an adhesive sleeve, discreetly clipped or slipped into a pocket, the Mobi ensures that users can manage their diabetes discreetly and comfortably, enhancing their quality of life.

Integrated Technology and Easy Access

The integration of Control-IQ technology, renowned for its ability to predict and prevent fluctuations in blood sugar levels, further enhances the appeal of the Tandem Mobi. This advanced feature, coupled with compatibility with the Dexcom G6 CGM system, empowers users with real-time insights and automatic adjustments to optimize glucose levels.

Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with initial shipments to users who meet specific eligibility requirements.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the Wearable Diabetes Devices Market is booming, estimated at $11 billion in 2024 and projected to hit $18 billion by 2029, with a CAGR exceeding 10%. Due to their convenience, ability to provide real-time data and potential to improve glycemic control, wearable devices for diabetes management are becoming increasingly popular.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes have plunged 43.1% over the past year against the 1.6% rise of the industry.

