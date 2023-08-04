Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Trims '23 View

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM reported an adjusted loss of 30 cents per share for the second quarter of 2023, wider than the adjusted loss of 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. However, the figure compares favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents.

On a GAAP basis, the loss was 55 cents per share in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period’s loss of 24 cents.

Revenues

GAAP revenues in the quarter came in at $195.9 million, down 2.2% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%.

In September 2022, the company began offering the Tandem Choice Program to eligible t:slim X2 customers to provide a pathway to the ownership of its newest hardware platform, Tandem Mobi, when available. Based on that, the company is now reporting adjusted revenues as well.

Non-GAAP revenues were $198.2 million in the reported quarter on 29,494 pump shipments worldwide.

Quarter in Detail

Tandem Diabetes reports under two primary markets based on the geographic location to which its products are shipped.

The United States

Total sales in this region came in at $142.5 million in the second quarter on a GAAP basis, down 2.2% year over year. This compares with our model’s projected GAAP U.S. sales of $151.9 million.

Non-GAAP sales in the United States were $144.8 million. Per our model, projected revenues were $145.8 million.

The company shipped 18,964 pumps in the second quarter, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

Outside the United States

In the second quarter, the company registered GAAP sales of $53.4 million (same on a non-GAAP basis), a 2.2% decline from the year-ago period. Our model’s estimate was pegged at $49 million for this region.

Margin Details

The gross profit in the second quarter was $101.7 million, a 0.2% decline year over year. The gross margin was 51.9%, reflecting an expansion of 102 basis points (bps).

SG&A expenses rose 21.1% to $97.6 million in the quarter under review. R&D expenses increased 27.9% to $42.9 million.

The company registered an adjusted operating loss of $38.8 million in the second quarter compared with the year-ago operating loss of $12.2 million.

Financial Position

Tandem Diabetes exited the second quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $507.2 million compared with $616.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Tandem Diabetes provided updated sales guidance for 2023.

For the full year, non-GAAP sales are estimated to be at least $785 million (down from the earlier range of $885 million-$900 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the full-year 2023 revenues is pegged at $888.2 million, way above the company’s expectation.

Full-year non-GAAP sales inside the United States are expected to be at least $575 million (again a slash from the earlier projected band of $650 million-$660 million) and non-GAAP sales outside the United States to be at least $210 million (down from the previous band of $235 million-$240 million).

Non-GAAP sales in the third quarter are anticipated to be at least $190 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at 238.4 million.

In the third quarter, non-GAAP sales inside the United States are expected to be at least $135 million and non-GAAP sales outside the United States to be at least $55 million.

Our Take

Tandem Diabetes exited the second quarter of 2023 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. The company experienced nearly $2 million in sales headwinds in the second quarter related to the transition, which mostly impacted supply sales.

Moreover, a higher operating loss in the quarter is concerning. A slash in the earlier provided guidance is a major concern for investors.

Meanwhile, TNDM made new product innovations, including the rollout of Tandem Source, preparing for the launch of two new sensor integrations and receiving FDA clearance for Tandem Mobi. The company witnessed a record installed base globally for the t:slim X2 insulin pump, which is encouraging. The product integrated with the latest CGM technologies is set to be available this fall through a scaled launch in the United States. An improvement in the gross margin appears promising too.

