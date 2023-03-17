Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Releases Favorable Data on t:slim X2

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.TNDM recently announced favorable results from the Pediatric Artificial Pancreas (PEDAP) Clinical Trial, published by the New England Journal of Medicine. The participants of the trial comprised children of two-five years of age, with Type 1 Diabetes.

The outcome showed an increase of nearly three hours per day time in range, in patients using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology, compared to those using a standard insulin pump or multiple daily injections. All the participants were using a Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System.

About Control-IQ Technology

Tandem Diabetes Care’s Control-IQ technology is an advanced hybrid-closed loop feature designed to help increase time in range (70-180 mg/dL). It is the first and only insulin delivery system, cleared to make automatic correction boluses, in addition to adjusting insulin to help prevent high and low blood sugar.

The usage of the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology demonstrated substantial improvements in glucose control without a further increase in hypoglycemia in young children.

News on the Trial Outcome

The results of this randomized, controlled trial for subjects using Control-IQ technology, were immediate and sustained. The outcome also considered a range of characteristics among patients, such as race-ethnicity, parental education, family income, baseline glycated hemoglobin level, virtual versus in-person training format, and pre-study insulin delivery method.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per a representative of the PEDAP Trial, the safety and efficacy outcomes observed in this study will support the usage of Control-IQ technology for young children with type 1 diabetes. This will evidently minimize the risk of long-term complications and enhance the quality of life.

Furthermore, a sequence of randomized controlled trials was also published by the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated more time in range with a low risk of hypoglycemia.

For starters, initiating pump therapy with automated insulin delivery can be very daunting. The company takes merit in its t:slim X2 insulin being an attractive therapeutic option, which offers clinical benefits along with virtual training.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global digital diabetes management market was valued at $14.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% by 2027.

The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased the focus on the development and adoption of better solutions for diabetes care. Also, advancements in technologies have ensured the introduction of highly flexible solutions in the market.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump is designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges. It is currently under development and not commercially available.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Tandem Diabetes Care has mostly underperformed its industry. Shares of the company have declined 24.3% against the industry’s rise of 3.1%.

