Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales View Cut

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM reported an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents for the third quarter of 2022 against adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. This figure also compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share.

On a GAAP basis, the loss was 76 cents per share in the third quarter against earnings of 9 cents a year ago.

Revenues

Revenues in the quarter came in at $204.5 million, up 13.9% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The year-over-year growth was driven by continued strong retention of the company’s worldwide installed base, which is 35% higher than 2021.

Quarter in Detail

Total sales in the United States came in at $146 million in the quarter under review, up 10% year over year. In September 2022, the company deferred $0.6 million of United States pump sales as a result of Tandem Choice.

The company registered sales of $58.5 million outside the United States, recording a 26% rise from third-quarter 2021.

Tandem shipped approximately 12,000 pumps in the quarter. Its estimated installed base outside the United States has now surpassed 120,000 people.

Margins

Gross profit in the third quarter was $104.4 million, marking 7.9% year-over-year growth. The gross margin was 51.1%, reflecting a contraction of 281 basis points (bps).

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 29.5% to $84.1 million in the quarter under review. Research and development expenses also increased 52.8% to $36.8 million.

The company registered an operating loss of $16.5 million in the third quarter, a huge slash from the year-ago operating profit of $7.7 million.

Financial Position

Tandem Diabetes exited the third quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $608.7 million compared with $635.3 million recorded at the end of the second quarter.

2022 Guidance

Tandem Diabetes has reduced its sales guidance for 2022.

For the year, sales are projected in the range of $800-$805 million (down from the prior projection of $835-$845 million), indicating annual sales growth of 14% to 15% (19% to 20% earlier). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $815.9 million.

Full-year sales guidance for the United States is now projected in the range of $592-$595 million (down from $620-$625 million earlier).

Full-year sales guidance for outside the United States is now estimated in the band of $208-$210 million ($215-$220 million).

Our Take

Tandem Diabetes exited the third quarter with lower-than-expected top-and-bottom-line figures. Although the company delivered year-over-year sales growth, U.S. and outside-U.S. pump shipments in the quarter faced the unfavorable impact of difficult year-over-year comparisons. Further, escalating costs and expenses put pressure on margins.

Factoring the pandemic and competitive pressure as well as the evolving economic environment, including inflation and the threat of recession, the company slashed its full-year guidance.

