Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Q2 Earnings Beat, '24 View Raised

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 30 cents. However, the figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share.

On a GAAP basis, the loss was 47 cents per share in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period’s loss of 55 cents.

Q2 Revenues

GAAP revenues in the quarter totaled $221.9 million, up 13.3% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%.

Non-GAAP revenues amounted to $221.8 million, up 12% year over year.

From September 2022 through February 2024, the company offered the Tandem Choice Program to eligible t:slim X2 customers to provide a pathway to the ownership of its newest hardware platform, Tandem Mobi, when available. Based on that, Tandem Diabetes is now reporting adjusted revenues as well.

Quarter in Detail

Tandem Diabetes reports under two primary markets, based on the geographic location to which its products are shipped.

The United States

Total sales in this region were $156.7 million on a GAAP basis, up 9.9% year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the United States totaled $156.6 million. The company shipped more than 20,000 pumps in the second quarter.

Outside the United States

In the second quarter, the company registered GAAP sales of $65.2 million (same on a non-GAAP basis) compared with $53.4 million in the prior-year period.

Margins

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $112.8 million, up 10.9% year over year. The gross margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) to 50.9% due to a 15.9% rise in the cost of sales.

SG&A expenses declined 3.5% to $94.2 million. R&D expenses rose 14.9% to $49.3 million.

The company registered an adjusted operating loss of $30.8 million in the second quarter compared with a loss of $38.9 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Position

Tandem Diabetes exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $452.4 million compared with $467.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Tandem Diabetes raised its financial outlook for 2024.

For the full year, non-GAAP sales are estimated to be in the range of $885-$892 million (earlier $868 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2024 revenues is pegged at $868.5 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Quote

Non-GAAP sales in the United States are expected to be in the band of $640-$645 million (previously $634 million). Sales outside the United States are projected to be in the range of $245-$247 million (earlier $234 million).

For the third quarter, the company expects to generate non-GAAP sales in the $222-$225 million range. Within this, sales inside the United States are expected to be in the band of $162-$165 million, and the same outside the country is projected to be $60 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $223.6 million.

Our Take

Tandem Diabetes’ second-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. The strong performance was fueled by robust demand for both t:slim X2 and the newly launched Tandem Mobi, which enabled the company to address a large number of people living with diabetes. However, the contraction of the gross margin amid rising costs is discouraging.

Also, the raised outlook for the full year bodes well for the stock. Tandem Diabetes met some milestones through the launch of multiple new products, including new sensor integrations, and Tandem Source worldwide.

On the flip side, the decline in sales outside the United States is concerning.

