Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Posts Narrower Q1 Loss, Raises '24 View

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM reported a loss of 63 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024, in line with the year-ago period’s figure. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 80 cents per share.

On a GAAP basis, the loss was 65 cents per share in the first quarter compared with the year-ago period’s loss of $1.92.

Revenues

GAAP revenues in the quarter came in at $191.7 million, up 13.2% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%.

From September 2022 through February 2024, the company offered the Tandem Choice Program to eligible t:slim X2 customers to provide a pathway to the ownership of its newest hardware platform, Tandem Mobi, when available. Based on that, Tandem Diabetes is now reporting adjusted revenues as well.

Non-GAAP revenues were $192.8 million in the reported quarter on 25,000 pump shipments worldwide.

Quarter in Detail

Tandem Diabetes reports under two primary markets based on the geographic location to which its products are shipped.

The United States

Total sales in this region came in at $129.8 million in the first quarter on a GAAP basis, down 1.1% year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the United States were $130.9 million. The company shipped 15,000 pumps in the first quarter, lower than 17,000 shipments in the year-ago period.

Outside the United States

In the first quarter, the company registered GAAP sales of $61.9 million (same on a non-GAAP basis), compared to $38.1 million in the last year’s comparable period.

Margin Details

The gross profit in the first quarter was $94.7 million, a 14.2% improvement year over year. The gross margin expanded 45 basis points (bps) to 49.4% despite a 12.2% rise in the cost of sales.

SG&A expenses increased 0.3% to $90.1 million in the quarter under review. R&D expenses rose 9.7% to $46.2 million.

The company registered an adjusted operating loss of $41.7 million in the first quarter compared with the year-ago operating loss of $49.1 million.

Financial Position

Tandem Diabetes exited the first quarter of 2024 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $467.8 million compared with $467.9 million at the end of 2023.

2024 Guidance

Tandem Diabetes updated its financial outlook for 2024.

For the full year, non-GAAP sales are estimated to be approximately $868 million (earlier $850 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2024 revenues is pegged at $849 million.

Non-GAAP sales inside the United States are expected to be nearly $634 million (previously $625 million) and sales outside the United States to be nearly $234 million (earlier $225 million).

For the second quarter of 2024, the company anticipates generating non-GAAP sales of approximately $205 million. Within this, sales inside the United States are expected to be nearly $150 million and $55 million outside the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $208.1 million.

Our Take

Tandem Diabetes exited the first quarter of 2024 with a lower-than-expected loss and surpassed revenue estimates. The strong performance was fueled by robust demand for both t:slim X2 and the newly launched Tandem Mobi, enabling to company to address a greater market of people living with diabetes. The expansion of the gross margin amid rising costs is encouraging.

Also, the revised outlook for the full year bodes well for the stock. Tandem Diabetes made some key commercial milestones with the successful launch of multiple new products worldwide during the quarter. The company showcased a competitive edge in the speed to market with CGM integrations, along with innovation leadership in algorithms.

Meanwhile, the decline in sales outside the United States is concerning.

