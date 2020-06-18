Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $77.34 – $87.74 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



This move came after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expansion of pediatric indication for the t:slim X2 insulin pump.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Tandem Diabetes. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Price

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. price | Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Quote

Tandem Diabetes currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.



A better-ranked stock in the Medical - Instruments industry is ViewRay, Inc. VRAY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



