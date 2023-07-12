Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Gets FDA Nod for Tandem Mobi System

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc TNDM recently received FDA clearance for its durable automated insulin delivery system (AID), Tandem Mobi. The pump is indicated to be used by people with type 1 diabetes aged six and up and is operated by a smartphone through a mobile application.

Impressively small Tandem Mobi expands the company’s portfolio of diabetes solutions, laying out new options in wearability, the flexibility to disconnect and full phone control. This solidifies TNDM’s commitment to bringing wider choices along with the proven benefits of its technology to more people living with diabetes.

Key Features of the Tandem Mobi System

Nearly half the size of the t:slim X2 pump, the miniature Tandem Mobi can be clipped to clothing, worn on the body with an adhesive sleeve (sold separately) and seamlessly fit in a coin pocket. The system features a 200-unit insulin cartridge and an on-pump button that provides an alternative option for phone control for bolusing insulin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At its core, Tandem Mobi is powered by Control IQ — the advanced hybrid closed-loop technology that also features in Tandem Diabetes’ differentiated t:slim X2 insulin pump. The system is compatible with all existing Tandem-branded infusion sets manufactured by the Convatec Group, including a new five-inch tubing option made just for Mobi.

Additional features include wireless charging and remote software updates via a compatible smartphone. Tandem Mobi is designed to be used as part of an AID system.

More in the News

The Tandem Mobi insulin pump is intended for the subcutaneous delivery of insulin at set and variable rates for the management of diabetes mellitus in persons requiring insulin. The pump can securely communicate with compatible, digitally-connected devices, including automated insulin dosing software, to receive, execute and confirm commands from these devices.

The pump is intended for a single patient, home use and requires a prescription. A limited release of Tandem Mobi is expected to start in late 2023 with full commercial availability planned in early 2024.

Industry Prospects

The global AID system market was valued at $749.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030.

Another Development

In January 2023, TNDM acquired Switzerland-based privately-held AMF Medical SA, the developer of the Sigi Patch Pump. The acquisition bodes well for the company’s strategic vision to include a patch pump in its portfolio of differentiated offerings.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Tandem Diabetes have dropped 32.8% against the industry’s 5% rise.

