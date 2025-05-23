Tandem Diabetes To Pay Roche $36 Mln To Settle Patent Infringement Claim

(RTTNews) - Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has agreed to pay Roche Holding $36 million over a five year period to settle a patent infringement claim.

On May 21, Tandem Diabetes Care and Roche agreed to resolve all actual or potential patent disputes related to Tandem's slim X2 pump and EP Patent No. 2 196 231 B1 and EP Patent No. 1 970 677 B1.

The two companies have granted each other licenses to patents on the insulin delivery systems for the next 10 years.

Tandem will pay an initial payment of $8 million, and the remaining balance will be paid in four equal annual installments thereafter.

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche filed an action in December 2023 alleging one of Tandem's insulin pumps infringed upon its patent. Roche was seeking monetary damages and for Tandem to stop selling the t:slim X2 pump.

