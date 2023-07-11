News & Insights

Markets
TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Higher On FDA Clearance For Its Tandem Mobi Insulin Pump

July 11, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM), an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning after the company said it received clearance from the FDA for its Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people aged 6 and more.

The Tandem Mobi, which can be fully controlled from a mobile app, is the world's smallest durable automated insulin delivery system, the company said.

TNDM is at $26.78 currently. It has traded in the range of $23.60 - $70.81 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNDM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.