Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Higher On FDA Clearance For Its Tandem Mobi Insulin Pump

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM), an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning after the company said it received clearance from the FDA for its Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people aged 6 and more.

The Tandem Mobi, which can be fully controlled from a mobile app, is the world's smallest durable automated insulin delivery system, the company said.

TNDM is at $26.78 currently. It has traded in the range of $23.60 - $70.81 in the last 1 year.

