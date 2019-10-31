Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.41, changing hands as low as $60.89 per share. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNDM's low point in its 52 week range is $26.40 per share, with $74.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.51.

