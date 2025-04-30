Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) reported $234.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. EPS of -$0.67 for the same period compares to -$0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.60, the EPS surprise was -11.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Pump Shipments - United States : 17,000 compared to the 16,952 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 17,000 compared to the 16,952 average estimate based on two analysts. Pump Shipments - Total Worldwide : 28,000 versus 29,200 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28,000 versus 29,200 estimated by two analysts on average. Pump Shipments - Outside the United States : 11,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,248.

: 11,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12,248. Geographic Sales- Outside the United States : $83.79 million compared to the $74.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.4% year over year.

: $83.79 million compared to the $74.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.4% year over year. Sales- Pump- United States : $72.14 million compared to the $71.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $72.14 million compared to the $71.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Sales- Supplies and Other- United States : $78.49 million compared to the $74.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.

: $78.49 million compared to the $74.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year. Sales- Pump- Outside the United States : $29.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

: $29.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.1%. Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States : $53.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.1%.

: $53.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.1%. Geographic Sales- United States : $150.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $150.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Geographic Revenues- United States (Non-GAAP) : $150.63 million versus $146.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $150.63 million versus $146.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Supplies and Other : $132.33 million compared to the $118.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $132.33 million compared to the $118.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Pump: $102.09 million compared to the $102.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

