Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 31.28

The average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been revised to 31.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 28.97 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from the latest reported closing price of 28.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.10%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.69% to 84,070K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,545K shares representing 10.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,486K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 5,490K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares, representing an increase of 43.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 124.45% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,784K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 5.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,395K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,532K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,671K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 59.30% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

