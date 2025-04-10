Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM shares soared 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $17.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Tandem Diabetes scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding its impending first quarter 2025 financial results, slated to release on Apr. 30, after the closing bell. In the fourth quarter, the company’s reported sales grew by a staggering 44%, while worldwide pump shipments increased by more than 25%.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $220.24 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tandem Diabetes Care, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TNDM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tandem Diabetes Care is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Penumbra PEN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 7.7% higher at $275.46. PEN has returned -2.5% in the past month.

For Penumbra , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2% over the past month to $0.66. This represents a change of +61% from what the company reported a year ago. Penumbra currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

