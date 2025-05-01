Tandem Diabetes Care Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.0, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 26.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $46.44.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tandem Diabetes Care. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $24.00 $33.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Announces Neutral $20.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $45.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $35.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $42.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $38.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $60.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $55.00 $65.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $33.00 $37.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Tandem Diabetes Care's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Tandem Diabetes Care Better

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Financial Milestones: Tandem Diabetes Care's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tandem Diabetes Care's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 43.62% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.27%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

