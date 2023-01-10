Tandem Diabetes Care Reports Q4 Preliminary Sales

(RTTNews) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), on Tuesday reported preliminary sales for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. It also issued worldwide sales outlook for full-year 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the company's sales increased to approximately $221 million from $210 million. Adjusted sales increased to around $224 million.

For the full year 2022, the company sales increased to approximately $802 million from $703 million. Adjusted sales increased to approximately $805 million.

"A record number of Tandem customers renewed in the fourth quarter, which coupled with strong retention rates, is evidence of the high level of satisfaction people experience with our t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology," said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on driving growth by bringing the benefits of our current and future technology to more people living with diabetes, and through our scaling renewal opportunities, as we work to deliver outstanding service to our 420,000 customers worldwide."

For 2023, the company expects worldwide adjusted sales to be an increase of 11 to 12 percent over 2022.

The company is set to report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on February 22, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.