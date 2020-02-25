Tandem Diabetes Care Posts Surprise Q4 Profit

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) followed the broader market and traded down on Tuesday, despite reporting quarterly results that featured an unexpected bottom-line profit.

The company, which makes insulin pumps and related products to help treat diabetes, booked sales of almost $108.4 million in its Q4 of fiscal 2019, which was 42% higher on a year-over-year basis. Net income fell to just under $2.7 million ($0.04 per share), from Q4 of fiscal 2018's nearly $3.7 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

This produced a mixed quarter in relation to analyst estimates. Prognosticators following the stock had collectively anticipated a top-line result of $109 million but were expecting a net loss equating to $0.07 per share.

Tandem's sales have been rising precipitously thanks to its popular signature product line, the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

Sales growth of 42% in Q4 is down quite a bit from Q3's near doubling; according to Tandem this is due to clients who are waiting for the company's latest innovation to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use with the t:slim X2s. Called Control-IQ, this is a digital program that adjusts insulin levels for patients using those products.

The company also proffered guidance. It is forecasting sales of $450 million to $465 million, which would mean at least a 24% improvement on the fiscal 2019 result of $362 million. Adjusted EBITDA should land at 12% to 14% of sales; in 2019 this percentage landed at 13%.

Previous to this week's bear market, Tandem shares had generally been rising sharply. Even with Tuesday's 10%-plus decline, the healthcare stock is still up by almost 29% year to date.

10 stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tandem Diabetes Care wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.