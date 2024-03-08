Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Surges 9.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM shares rallied 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $29.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Tandem Diabetes scored a strong price increase, driven by investor’s optimism surrounding the company’s recent announcement of pricing of $275.0 million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25.4%. Revenues are expected to be $172.98 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 46.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TNDM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, IQVIA Holdings IQV, finished the last trading session 2.2% higher at $258.59. IQV has returned 18% over the past month.

For IQVIA , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.7% over the past month to $2.47. This represents a change of +0.8% from what the company reported a year ago. IQVIA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

