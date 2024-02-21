Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) reported revenue of $196.8 million, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23, the EPS surprise was -17.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Pump Shipments - Outside the United States : 6,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,268.

: 6,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,268. Pump Shipments - United States : 21,000 compared to the 21,620 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21,000 compared to the 21,620 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Sales- Outside the United States : $45.88 million compared to the $45.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $45.88 million compared to the $45.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Sales- Pump- United States : $82.37 million versus $83.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $82.37 million versus $83.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Sales- United States : $150.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.86 million.

: $150.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.86 million. Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States : $36.82 million versus $32.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $36.82 million versus $32.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales- Pump- Outside the United States : $17.51 million versus $14.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17.51 million versus $14.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales- Supplies and Other- United States: $81.09 million versus $81.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

