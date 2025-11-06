Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) reported Loss for third quarter of -$21.17 million

The company's earnings came in at -$21.17 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$23.25 million, or -$0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $249.25 million from $243.97 million last year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$21.17 Mln. vs. -$23.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.31 vs. -$0.35 last year. -Revenue: $249.25 Mln vs. $243.97 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.0 Bln

