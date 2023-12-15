Tandem Diabetes Care Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TNDM

In trading on Friday, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.19, changing hands as high as $29.13 per share. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNDM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.82 per share, with $47.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.04.

